Google is killing Steam beta on Chromebooks
Google just announced it's ending support for the Steam Beta on Chromebooks starting January 1, 2026.
After that, any Steam games you installed through the Beta won't work and will no longer be available to play on your device.
This move is part of Google's shift toward focusing more on Android gaming and cloud streaming for ChromeOS.
Steam for Chromebook launched in 2022
Launched in 2022, Steam for Chromebook let users play select Linux-based games if they had decent specs (think at least an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 with 8GB RAM).
The Beta only ever supported about 99 games and hasn't seen updates in ages—so it never really took off.
Google is shifting focus to Android and cloud gaming
With ChromeOS moving closer to Android under the hood, Google says it'll double down on Android game support and cloud streaming instead of native Steam.
That means you'll still have plenty of ways to play—just through Android apps or cloud platforms you can grab from the Play Store.