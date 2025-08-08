Next Article
Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4 leaked ahead launch
Leaked promo videos and images just gave us an early look at Google's upcoming Pixel 10 phones and the new Pixel Watch 4, ahead of their official debut on August 20.
The leaks show off new color options for the Pixel 10 lineup and highlight a handy charging upgrade for the smartwatch.
What else is new?
The Pixel 10 stands out with its triple-lens camera setup, while the Pro Fold version pops up in a sleek 'Moonstone' gray finish with a pill-shaped camera bar.
Over on the wearable side, the Pixel Watch 4 keeps its classic round look but now features side-mounted charging—so it can double as a mini-clock while juicing up.
All in all, these updates hint at some thoughtful tweaks to Google's flagship devices this year.