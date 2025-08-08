Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 can detect early signs of heart issues
Samsung recently released the Galaxy Watch 8, and it's all about looking out for your health before problems start.
The new "preventative" care feature uses Ectopic Beat Detection to spot early signs of heart issues like arrhythmia by picking up on unusual heartbeats.
Thanks to an upgraded ECG sensor, you'll get quick alerts if something's off—making it easier to take action early.
Other health features in the watch
The watch also checks your heart strain with its AI-powered Vascular Load tool, which looks at blood flow and stiffness—helpful for anyone dealing with stress or wanting to keep an eye on their lifestyle.
There's an Antioxidant Index that measures skin carotenoids (basically showing how your diet is affecting you), plus a new Bedtime Guidance feature made with KAIST to help you build better sleep habits.
Overall, the Galaxy Watch 8 packs in some smart tools for keeping tabs on your health every day.