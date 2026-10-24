Google Messages launches 'Enhanced Protection' using Gemini AI on Android
Technology
Google Messages just dropped an "Enhanced Protection" mode to help keep your chats safer from spam and scams.
This beta update uses Gemini AI models to spot sketchy messages and scam attempts more accurately, while Android's Private AI Compute makes sure your messages stay encrypted and private.
Real-time link checks on Android
The new protection checks links in real time with on-device AI, giving you additional time and more context before you click anything suspicious, so you have more time to think before tapping.
It works on Pixel 10+, Galaxy S26 series, Z Flip 8, and Z Fold 8.
You can find Enhanced Protection in Google Messages' settings under Protection & safety, with three options: Enhanced protection, Standard protection, and No protection (not recommended).