Google Messages now lets you share your real-time location Technology Mar 04, 2026

Google just rolled out real-time location sharing in its Messages app, announced with the March 2026 Pixel Drop.

Now, you can send friends a live map of where you are—just tap "Real-time location" in any chat, pick how long to share, and send the link.

You can choose to share for an hour, a day, until you turn it off, or for a custom duration, and you can stop sharing at any time.