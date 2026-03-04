Google Messages now lets you share your real-time location
Google just rolled out real-time location sharing in its Messages app, announced with the March 2026 Pixel Drop.
Now, you can send friends a live map of where you are—just tap "Real-time location" in any chat, pick how long to share, and send the link.
You can choose to share for an hour, a day, until you turn it off, or for a custom duration, and you can stop sharing at any time.
You can also share your lost luggage's location with airlines
Google also upgraded its Find Hub app so you can easily share your lost luggage's location with airlines using a simple link (which also expires after seven days or when found).
Big airlines like Air India, Lufthansa Group, and Turkish Airlines are already on board—and Qantas is joining soon.
Integration with luggage brands and wearables
Luggage brands like Samsonite and July have built Find Hub right into their bags for smoother tracking.
Plus, if you've got a Pixel Watch or Wear OS device (since December 2025), you can ring nearby items or check maps straight from your wrist—all part of Google's push to make life just a bit easier.