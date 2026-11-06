Google Meta and Microsoft form Responsible Data Center Collaborative
Google, Meta, and Microsoft are teaming up with environmental groups like the World Wildlife Fund to negotiate a national framework for data centers.
Their new project, called the Responsible Data Center Collaborative, aims to make these massive facilities more eco-friendly by focusing on energy use, water consumption, and how they impact local communities.
Talks started back in September and will run confidentially until early 2027.
Initiative seeks middle ground amid criticism
Data centers power everything from AI, but they've been criticized for spiking electricity bills, causing noise issues, and using a lot of city water.
Some US cities have even voted to restrict or ban them.
This new initiative hopes to find a middle ground so tech can keep growing without harming the planet or local neighborhoods.