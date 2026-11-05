Google Meta and TikTok sue California over AB 1709
Google, Meta, and TikTok are taking California to court over a new law (Assembly Bill 1709) that limits features like autoplay and personalized recommendations for users under 16.
The state says it's about protecting kids from addictive online habits, but the tech giants argue it goes too far, claiming it hurts free speech and clashes with federal rules that protect platforms from being blamed for user content.
Lawsuits could shape nationwide online rules
These lawsuits could shape how far states can go to regulate social media for young people, not just in California, but everywhere.
Digital rights groups like the Electronic Frontier Foundation have also weighed in, worried about privacy and free speech.
However this shakes out, it's another sign of the ongoing tug of war between keeping kids safe online and letting platforms (and parents) decide what works best.