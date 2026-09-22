Google, Meta to report CSAM directly to I4C under POCSO
Google has proposed a direct mechanism to share CSAM information with the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), and Meta agreed to directly report child safety cases to the I4C.
This step, required by the Prevention of Sexual Offences Against Children Act (POCSO), is meant to boost online child safety in India.
Supreme Court says POCSO compliance mandatory
India's Supreme Court has made it clear: following POCSO's reporting rules is not optional. If companies do not comply, they risk losing legal protections.
As founding partner of The Quantum Hub Aparajita Bharti puts it, these rules are strictly about protecting children. They do not apply to other types of content.
This move highlights how seriously tech giants are taking their responsibility to keep vulnerable users safe online.