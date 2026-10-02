Google Microsoft and NVIDIA unveil agentic resource discovery open standard

ARD uses catalogs and registries (think: organized lists), so companies can list their AI tools in one place, making everything easier for AIs to connect.

Ramanathan Guha, technical fellow at Microsoft, pointed out that "AI is only as capable as its wiring allows."

The system is also decentralized: Google's Rao Surapaneni says this helps break down barriers between different AI platforms.

To keep things secure, ARD builds in cryptographic trust and enterprise controls, so only legitimate sources get through.