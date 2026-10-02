Google Microsoft and NVIDIA unveil agentic resource discovery open standard
Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA dropped a new open standard called Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD).
Basically, it's a standard that helps artificial intelligence (AI) bots find and check resources across the internet more easily, kind of like giving them a better map.
This move is meant to fix some of the headaches AIs have when trying to access scattered tools, skills, and other agents/resources more easily.
ARD catalogs list AI tools securely
ARD uses catalogs and registries (think: organized lists), so companies can list their AI tools in one place, making everything easier for AIs to connect.
Ramanathan Guha, technical fellow at Microsoft, pointed out that "AI is only as capable as its wiring allows."
The system is also decentralized: Google's Rao Surapaneni says this helps break down barriers between different AI platforms.
To keep things secure, ARD builds in cryptographic trust and enterprise controls, so only legitimate sources get through.