Google Microsoft Meta criticized for training AI on personal data
Google, Microsoft, and Meta are facing criticism for their heavy use of personal data to train advanced AI systems.
The recent pause on the Mythos 5 model shows just how complicated this process can get.
As these companies collect everything from texts, videos, and online interactions, worries about privacy and ethics are growing worldwide.
Tech giants' deals sideline user consent
To gather more data, tech giants are making deals with publishers and creators, but user consent often gets left out.
Personal information can be used without much notice or transparency, and opting out can be tough in some cases, leaving people with little say over their own data.
Calls for stronger government privacy rules
With concerns rising about how personal information is handled, many are urging governments to step in with stronger rules to keep users' privacy safe as AI continues to expand.