Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA launch Agentic Resource Discovery open standard
Big news in tech: among the companies launching Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), Google, Microsoft, and NVIDIA just launched Agentic Resource Discovery (ARD), a new standard and open specification that basically acts like a search engine for AI agents.
It helps AIs quickly find and use tools across the web, and ARD is licensed under Apache 2.0, and it is designed to address the discovery gap for agent resources.
ARD secures discovery under Apache 2.0
ARD uses strong security features like cryptographic trust metadata to keep things safe while letting more companies join in.
GitHub's Agent Finder and Hugging Face's Discover Tool are already on board, and Google's Gemini platform is joining soon.
Since ARD is an open specification licensed under Apache 2.0, anyone can help build it, making AI resource discovery more open and collaborative for everyone.