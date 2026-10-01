Google, Microsoft, NVIDIA launch open ARD standard, OpenAI, Anthropic absent

With ARD, organizations can list their AI resources in special files (think: ai-catalog.json) on their websites. Registries then index these lists so AI agents can discover them, kind of like how DNS helps you find websites.

Early adopters like GitHub and Hugging Face are already on board.

The spec is an open specification licensed under Apache 2.0 and decentralized, but there are some security concerns since it could make domains more tempting targets for hackers.

If you're curious or want to check out the details yourself, everything's up at AgenticResourceDiscovery.org.