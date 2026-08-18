Google names Jacob Bank as VP of product for Chrome
Technology
Google just named Jacob Bank as the new vice president of product for Chrome.
If his name sounds familiar, it's because he helped build smart features like Smart Reply and Smart Compose for Gmail during his earlier years at Google.
Now, he's back to make Chrome even more productive by weaving in advanced AI tools.
Bank sees Chrome as productivity hub
Bank, fresh from running his own startup Relay.app (which recently wrapped up), sees Chrome as the "primary workspace for productivity" and wants to turn it into a hub for working alongside AI agents.
He's bringing some of his old team with him, and with tools like Google Gemini already in the mix, expect smarter browsing soon.