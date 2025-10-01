Google Nest cameras get Gemini AI upgrades
Google's Nest cameras now come with Gemini AI upgrades, rolling out this week through the Google Home app.
Expect smarter notifications like "dog jumps out of playpen" and zoomed-in video previews that highlight what actually matters—making home security feel a lot more personal and useful.
New subscription plans
You can pick between two plans: $10/month gives you 30 days of event-based video history and intelligent alerts, while the $20/month Advanced plan unlocks Gemini-powered notifications, video search, 60 days of event history, and 10 days of continuous recording.
These replace the old Nest Aware subscriptions, with prices unchanged from the most recent increase in August 2025.
Your camera can now send you context-rich summaries instead of generic alerts
It's a big step up—your Nest cam can spot what's important and send you clips that actually help you stay on top of things at home.