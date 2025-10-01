Google introduces new home speaker powered by Gemini AI
Google is back with a new Home Speaker, powered by its latest Gemini AI.
Launching Spring 2026 at $99, this is Google's first smart speaker since 2020 and will be available in 19 countries—including the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and Australia.
The speaker offers balanced 360deg audio
You get balanced 360° audio wrapped in a stylish fabric cover made using eco-friendly 3D knitting.
There's a light ring to show when Gemini is listening and a physical mic mute switch for privacy.
It supports stereo pairing, multi-room audio with Nest devices, and can connect to Google TV Streamers for surround sound.
It supports Gemini Live for natural voice chats
For $99, you get a speaker that supports Gemini Live for natural voice chats (with a Google Home Premium subscription) and deep integration with Google's smart home ecosystem—including Nest and Walmart devices.
The speaker comes in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Jade, and Berry—so you can pick your vibe.