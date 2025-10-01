Google Nest cameras 2025 edition: All you need to know
Google just dropped its latest Nest Indoor, Outdoor, and Doorbell cameras for 2025—priced at $100, $150, and $180.
The big upgrade? They all come with Gemini, Google's new AI assistant that understands natural language and helps you interact with your camera footage and notifications using natural language.
Plus, you get sharper 2K HDR video and wider views (152° for indoor/outdoor, 166° for the doorbell).
Gemini is the highlight of the new Nest cameras
With Gemini on board, your camera can describe what's happening—like spotting a package delivery or recognizing familiar faces (with permission).
You can even ask things like "What happened to the vase in the living room?" using voice commands via the revamped Google Home app.
How do new Nest cams fare against competition?
Compared to budget options like Walmart's Onn cams ($23-$50), which only offer basic 1080p video, Nest is all about smarter alerts and hands-free footage search.
While Amazon's Ring and Blink are popular too, Google is betting on AI-powered features to make home security feel more interactive—and honestly, a bit more helpful.