Google Nest cameras 2025 edition: All you need to know Technology Oct 01, 2025

Google just dropped its latest Nest Indoor, Outdoor, and Doorbell cameras for 2025—priced at $100, $150, and $180.

The big upgrade? They all come with Gemini, Google's new AI assistant that understands natural language and helps you interact with your camera footage and notifications using natural language.

Plus, you get sharper 2K HDR video and wider views (152° for indoor/outdoor, 166° for the doorbell).