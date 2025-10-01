Next Article
Rare Harvest Moon to illuminate skies on October 6
Technology
Heads up, skywatchers! The Harvest Moon will shine bright on October 6, and this year's is extra rare—it reaches its full phase just 14 hours and 39 minutes closer to the September equinox than last month's full moon, a rare alignment that happens only a few times between 1970 and 2050.
For centuries, this moon has helped farmers time their harvests and guided communities through seasonal changes.
Moon will rise around sunset
You can spot the Harvest Moon rising around sunset across India—just look east after dusk for a great view.
It'll show up at almost the same time for a few nights in a row, so you've got more than one chance to enjoy or snap some pics.
This glowing moon is a cool reminder of how nature's cycles still connect us today.