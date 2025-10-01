Meta will use your chats with AI to show ads
Starting December 16, 2025, Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) will use what you say to its AI features—like chatbots and smart glasses—to help decide which ads you see.
If you're in South Korea, the UK, or the EU, you're off the hook thanks to privacy laws.
Everyone else will get a heads-up before this kicks in.
How your AI chats will affect ad experience
Conversations with Meta's AI tools (including Ray-Ban smart glasses and apps like Vibes or Imagine) will shape your ad experience on Facebook and Instagram.
Basically, if you mention your interests while chatting with AI, expect more tailored ads—but Meta says it won't touch sensitive stuff like religion, politics, or health.
Tech giants are cashing in on AI data
Tech giants are looking for new ways to cash in on all that AI data. Google and OpenAI are also introducing monetization features for their AI products.
For now, there won't be ads inside Meta's AI chats themselves—but CEO Mark Zuckerberg hinted that could change down the road.