Meta will use your chats with AI to show ads Technology Oct 01, 2025

Starting December 16, 2025, Meta (the company behind Facebook and Instagram) will use what you say to its AI features—like chatbots and smart glasses—to help decide which ads you see.

If you're in South Korea, the UK, or the EU, you're off the hook thanks to privacy laws.

Everyone else will get a heads-up before this kicks in.