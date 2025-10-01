Next Article
T-Mobile's satellite service now works with popular apps
Technology
T-Mobile just made it easier to stay connected off the grid—its satellite network now covers apps like WhatsApp, Google Maps, X, Pixel Weather, and even Apple Music.
So if you're hiking or traveling somewhere with spotty coverage, you can still message friends or check directions without worrying about losing signal.
How to get the service
The service uses over 650 Starlink satellites and automatically switches your phone to satellite mode when regular networks drop out.
It's free for T-Mobile "Experience Beyond" users; others (including AT&T and Verizon customers) can get in for $10/month.
Plus, thanks to work with Apple and Google to create frameworks, more apps could join the lineup soon.