OpenAI partners with Samsung to build AI data centers

Samsung Electronics will supply high-speed memory chips for OpenAI 's massive Stargate data center project—think faster training for smarter AI. Meanwhile, Samsung SDS will design and run these new AI data centers, plus help businesses use OpenAI models. They're also bringing ChatGPT Enterprise to Korea, making advanced AI tools more accessible at home.

South Korea is pushing for a stronger AI presence

This isn't just about bigger servers. Samsung is exploring floating data centers that use less land and energy—so it's greener tech too.

All in all, this partnership could shape how we use (and power) AI in the years ahead—especially if South Korea wants to be a top global player in artificial intelligence.