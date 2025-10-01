Next Article
Meta will use your AI chats to personalize ads
Technology
Starting December 16, Meta is rolling out a new policy: if you chat with its AI on Facebook or Instagram, those conversations can help personalize the content and ads you see.
Notifications about this change start popping up from October 7—and there's no opt-out option.
AI chats will be mixed with your Meta profile
Meta will mix your AI chat interactions with things like your likes and follows to tweak what shows up in your feed, Reels, and ads.
Sensitive stuff—like religion or politics—is off-limits for targeting.
If you're in the UK, EU, or South Korea, this won't affect you; everywhere else (where Meta AI has about a billion users), get ready for more tailored recommendations.