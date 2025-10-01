Asia's largest digital tech forum, IMC 2025, is around corner

A major Cybersecurity Summit takes center stage, aiming to tackle India's rising digital risks. Organized with the National Security Coordination Secretariat, it brings together over 50 top officials and industry leaders like NSCS Coordinator Navin Kumar Singh and Fortinet India's Vivek Srivastava. Talks will dive into threat intelligence, AI-powered security, supply chain vulnerabilities, and setting clear cybersecurity rules for India's digital future.

IMC is where the future of connectivity comes alive

IMC isn't just about big ideas—it's where public and private sectors team up on next-gen electronics and initiatives like the circular economy in the telecom sector.

If you're curious about how India plans to lead in digital innovation (or just want to see what the future of connectivity looks like), this is the event to watch.