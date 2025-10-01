Asia's largest digital tech forum, IMC 2025, is around corner
India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 is happening October 8-11 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi.
As Asia's largest digital tech forum, it'll spotlight everything from cybersecurity and AI to 5G/6G and quantum computing.
Expect a huge crowd—over 150,000 people from more than 150 countries.
Cybersecurity Summit
A major Cybersecurity Summit takes center stage, aiming to tackle India's rising digital risks.
Organized with the National Security Coordination Secretariat, it brings together over 50 top officials and industry leaders like NSCS Coordinator Navin Kumar Singh and Fortinet India's Vivek Srivastava.
Talks will dive into threat intelligence, AI-powered security, supply chain vulnerabilities, and setting clear cybersecurity rules for India's digital future.
IMC is where the future of connectivity comes alive
IMC isn't just about big ideas—it's where public and private sectors team up on next-gen electronics and initiatives like the circular economy in the telecom sector.
If you're curious about how India plans to lead in digital innovation (or just want to see what the future of connectivity looks like), this is the event to watch.