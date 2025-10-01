Next Article
NASA puts 15,000 employees on unpaid leave due to shutdown
Technology
NASA has put more than 15,000 employees—over 80% of its team—on unpaid leave after Congress failed to pass a funding bill.
Most projects are paused, but a small crew is still working on critical tasks like the International Space Station and weather satellites.
Impacts of the shutdown on NASA
The shutdown means NASA's science and tech work is on hold, which could slow down big projects and make things uncertain for staff.
The Artemis lunar mission (set for 2026) is still moving forward since delays could hurt the US in the new space race with China.
But overall, this funding mess shows how easily major space progress can get sidelined.