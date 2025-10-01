Next Article
Google Assistant is dead! Gemini for Home takes over
Technology
Google recently announced Gemini for Home, a next-gen AI upgrade that's taking over from Google Assistant on Nest speakers, cameras, and doorbells.
Now you can chat with your devices in plain language and get way more detailed updates about what's happening at home.
The best part? It works with most Nest gadgets released since 2015.
How to unlock Gemini features?
To unlock Gemini features, you'll need a Home Premium subscription—$10/month for Standard or $20/month for Advanced (which gives you 60 days of video history and extra-smart notifications).
Google also teased a fresh Google Home Speaker coming spring 2026, plus sharper Nest Cams and Doorbells with 2K resolution.
And if you're on a budget, there are new affordable onn cameras through Walmart too.