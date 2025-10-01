Google's Home app gets a major Gemini AI-powered update

The update is rolling out starting today

Live Views load 30% quicker, playback failures are down by 40%, and the interface is cleaner with easy-to-navigate tabs—Home, Activity, and Automations.

Gemini AI powers handy features like "Home Brief" (quick summaries for premium users), new camera gestures, smarter alerts, and an "Ask Home" tool that helps you find devices or set up automations without the hassle.

The update is rolling out starting today (Oct. 1) and should reach your device soon—making smart homes feel a bit smarter in 2025.