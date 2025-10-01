Next Article
Google's Home app gets a major Gemini AI-powered update
Technology
Google's Home app has had a major glow-up thanks to Gemini AI.
The update makes the app up to 70% faster on some devices, so managing your Google and Nest gadgets is a lot smoother.
It's available now for both Android and iOS.
The update is rolling out starting today
Live Views load 30% quicker, playback failures are down by 40%, and the interface is cleaner with easy-to-navigate tabs—Home, Activity, and Automations.
Gemini AI powers handy features like "Home Brief" (quick summaries for premium users), new camera gestures, smarter alerts, and an "Ask Home" tool that helps you find devices or set up automations without the hassle.
The update is rolling out starting today (Oct. 1) and should reach your device soon—making smart homes feel a bit smarter in 2025.