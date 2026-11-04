Google Nest Thermostat hits lowest price ever at $90
Technology
The Google Nest Thermostat just hit its lowest price ever at $90 (down from $130), making it a pretty tempting upgrade if you're into smart home technology.
It automatically tweaks your home's temperature based on whether anyone's around, so you can save energy (and some cash on your bills) without even thinking about it.
Nest Thermostat auto temperature Eco mode
Nest's sensor adjusts temperatures for you, and Eco mode kicks in when the place is empty to help cut down on energy use.
The thermostat also keeps an eye on your HVAC system for issues and gives you a heads-up if something seems off.
You can pick from four colors, set it up in under 30 minutes with the Google Home app, and change the temperature right from your phone or with voice commands.