You now get disco ball icons on your Android devices
What's the story
Google has joined the 'disco ball' icon trend, following Spotify's temporary app icon change for its 20th anniversary. The tech giant has launched a new set of Android app icons with a similar disco ball design. Sameer Samat, head of the Android ecosystem at Google, announced this on social media. "Your wish is our command. Disco icons available on Pixel as of today ... Are y'all sure you still want this?" he wrote.
Customization option
How to access the new icons
The new disco ball icons can be accessed via Pixel's custom icons feature, which was introduced in March 2026. This feature lets users pick from different AI-generated styles for their app icons. Before this update, users could only change the color of their icons to match their phone's wallpaper and theme. The custom icon styles include "Scribbles," "Cookies," "Stardust," "Easel," and "Treasure."
Mixed reactions
User reactions to the disco ball icons
The launch of the disco ball icons has drawn a mixed response from users. Some have welcomed the whimsical idea of turning their entire home screen into a sparkly landscape of little apps. However, others have expressed their dislike for it. "Omg it's awful. I'll take it!" one user said, while another joked about how their home screen now looks like it gets bottle service.