You now get disco ball icons on your Android devices

The new disco ball icons can be accessed via Pixel's custom icons feature, which was introduced in March 2026. This feature lets users pick from different AI-generated styles for their app icons. Before this update, users could only change the color of their icons to match their phone's wallpaper and theme. The custom icon styles include "Scribbles," "Cookies," "Stardust," "Easel," and "Treasure."

Mixed reactions

User reactions to the disco ball icons

The launch of the disco ball icons has drawn a mixed response from users. Some have welcomed the whimsical idea of turning their entire home screen into a sparkly landscape of little apps. However, others have expressed their dislike for it. "Omg it's awful. I'll take it!" one user said, while another joked about how their home screen now looks like it gets bottle service.