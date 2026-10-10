'Degree not required': DeepMind offering pay-package worth ₹11cr to engineers
What's the story
Google DeepMind's Polaris team is looking for engineers without any formal degree requirements. The job offers a total compensation of $550,000 to $1.1 million (approximately ₹10.9 crore). The position involves creating evaluation frameworks for AI coding agents and allows opportunities to prototype architectures and publish research. The announcement has sparked a debate on social media about the importance of problem-solving skills over academic qualifications in the tech industry.
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Focus on problem-solving skills over degrees
Google engineer Tamay Besiroglu shared the announcement on social media, emphasizing the focus on problem-solving skills over degrees.
"We're hiring exceptional engineers to join the team. No degree required. All we care about is you being smart and able to solve hard problems," Besiroglu wrote.
The high salary and lack of degree requirement have sparked discussions about skills-based hiring practices in other companies as well.
Hiring debate
Reignited debate on relevance of formal education in tech
The job opening has reignited a larger debate on the relevance of formal education in today's tech-driven world.
One user welcomed this approach, arguing that problem-solving ability should be the primary benchmark for recruitment.
Another called it an exciting time for talented professionals, given the high compensation and focus on practical ability instead of formal credentials.