Google offers eligible students 1-year AI Plus with Gemini Omni

On top of that, there's a big discount (up to 70% off) on a bundle with Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium.

The Gemini student hub packs in handy features like personalized flashcards, structured study notebooks that convert class files and lecture notes into structured, step-by-step revision tracks, practice quizzes, and even interactive 3-D models for visual learners.

Everything works on the web or mobile with personal Google accounts now; school-managed accounts will get access soon.

Want in? Head over to gemini.google.com/students.