Google offers eligible students 1-year AI Plus with Gemini Omni
Google just launched a bunch of new perks for university students, making studying a bit easier.
Eligible students can grab a free one-year plan to Google AI Plus, which includes access to Gemini Omni, higher usage limits, and 400GB of storage (no extra cost).
Gemini hub adds flashcards, 3D models
On top of that, there's a big discount (up to 70% off) on a bundle with Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium.
The Gemini student hub packs in handy features like personalized flashcards, structured study notebooks that convert class files and lecture notes into structured, step-by-step revision tracks, practice quizzes, and even interactive 3-D models for visual learners.
Everything works on the web or mobile with personal Google accounts now; school-managed accounts will get access soon.
Want in? Head over to gemini.google.com/students.