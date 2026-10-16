Google One AI Pro trial buries Gemini 4 Argon access
Technology
If you're thinking about grabbing Google's free AI Pro trial (maybe with a new Pixel 11), heads up: some features like Gemini 4 Argon and YouTube Premium Lite are actually off-limits.
While these limits are buried in support documents, they're not made clear when you sign up or see the promotions, which can be pretty confusing.
Google trial lacks YouTube Premium Lite
The paid Google One AI Pro plan ($19.99 a month) gives you 5TB of storage, extended Gemini access, and extras like Google Home Premium.
But during the free trial (even if it's hyped as full value), you'll miss out on perks like YouTube Premium Lite unless you upgrade to a paid plan or contact support.
Unsurprisingly, the disclosure is not made abundantly clear, with many feeling let down by the fine print.