Google One drops storage prices—up to 50% off for new users
Google One is offering up to 50% off on annual and monthly storage plans for new sign-ups, but only until January 15, 2026.
After your first year (or three months for monthly deals), prices go back to normal—so it's a limited-time chance if you've been eyeing more cloud space or AI perks.
What's actually cheaper now?
The Basic 100GB annual plan is just $9.99 (was $19.99), and the Premium 2TB plan drops from $99.99 to $49.99 for your first year.
The AI Pro plan—which bundles in Gemini 3 Pro features, a 14% YouTube Premium add-on discount, and boosted AI features—is down to $99.99 (from $199.99) for one year.
Perks beyond storage
The 2TB plan gives you a bonus 10% cashback at the Google Store and premium Workspace tools.
With AI Pro, you also get Google Home Premium Standard, a 14% YouTube Premium add-on discount, and way more image generations plus deep research reports each day.