Google Opal can now build mini-apps for you
Google announced a cool update for Opal, its no-code app builder.
The update will let you create mini-apps that handle tasks from simple prompts—think planning or shopping lists—with help from Gemini 3 Flash.
The agent even picks tools like Google Sheets automatically, so your info sticks around across sessions.
You can share your apps instantly
These agents are interactive—they'll ask for your input when needed and show your workflow as a flowchart.
You get step-by-step debugging in a no-code editor, plus you can share your apps instantly.
First tested in the US last July, the feature expanded to 15 more countries (including India and Brazil) by October 2025.
Opal faces competition from other platforms
Opal faces rivals like Lovable and Replit, but stands out with Gemini integration, visual editing, and built-in tools.
For now, Google says the new agent feature will be available through Google Labs—making automation way more accessible if you're curious to build without code.