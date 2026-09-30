Google, OpenAI and Anthropic to appear at NYC Council hearing
Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, and others will finally show up at a New York City Council hearing on October 5 to answer questions about how their AI tech could impact the city.
They agreed after some pressure from Council Speaker Julie Menin, who pointed out that with so many of their employees in New York City, locals deserve answers about how these companies handle risks.
SpaceXAI subpoenaed to testify under oath
Elon Musk's SpaceXAI ignored the invitation at first and had to be subpoenaed, so now it is required to attend under oath.
This is the first time major AI firms will have to publicly explain what they're doing to keep people safe from potential AI problems.
The hearing also ties into new proposals like requiring human override "kill switches" for AI agents and cash rewards for the whistleblowers of bad actors, as Menin says the government needs to step up before tech moves too fast for public safety.