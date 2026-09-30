Google, OpenAI and Anthropic to appear at NYC Council hearing

Elon Musk's SpaceXAI ignored the invitation at first and had to be subpoenaed, so now it is required to attend under oath.

This is the first time major AI firms will have to publicly explain what they're doing to keep people safe from potential AI problems.

The hearing also ties into new proposals like requiring human override "kill switches" for AI agents and cash rewards for the whistleblowers of bad actors, as Menin says the government needs to step up before tech moves too fast for public safety.