Google opens Pixel 11 preorders, swaps Samsung modem for MediaTek

Google's Pixel 11 pre-orders are open now, and the big news is under the hood: these models swap out the old Samsung modem for a brand-new one from MediaTek.

Google says this upgrade, paired with its latest Tensor G6 chip, should be reliable, faster, and more power efficient in pre-production devices in lab-controlled conditions.

The company claims it's faster, more reliable, and easier on your battery, at least in its lab tests.