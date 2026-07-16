Google opens Play Catalog Access programme to US app stores
Big news for Android users: Starting July 22, Google will let U.S.-based third-party app stores offer apps from the Play Store through its new Play Catalog Access Programme.
These stores can showcase Play Store apps, but downloads and updates will still go through Google Play, with the usual terms and fees.
Play catalog rules bar extra fees
To join, app stores need to be legitimate businesses in the US with secure platforms and clear information about each app.
They must update listings regularly, have solid customer support, and can't charge extra fees for downloading any apps available only via Play Catalogue access or share Google's app catalog data with other app stores or third parties.
This move follows a court order after Epic Games challenged Google, so it's all about making app choices fairer for everyone.