Google, Oracle to sell TPUs outside cloud for 1st time
Google is teaming up with Oracle to sell its tensor processing units (TPUs) outside its own cloud for the first time.
This move, led by Google cloud boss Thomas Kurian, who previously spent more than 20 years at Oracle, is all about making Google a bigger player in the AI chip race, especially against NVIDIA, which currently dominates the scene.
Analysts project $62.5B Google TPU sales
Analysts expect Google's TPU sales to skyrocket, with projections hitting $9.4 billion in the second half of 2026 and a huge $62.5 billion by 2027.
Deals like Anthropic's plan to use up to 1 million TPUs (with help from a $63 billion vehicle detailed by Broadcom and backed by Blackstone and three big banks) and OpenAI looking to buy TPUs show just how much momentum Google is gaining.
This partnership with Oracle could really boost Google's reach and shake things up for NVIDIA.