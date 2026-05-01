Google overhauls Search with Gemini 3.5 flash AI interface
Google just gave Search its biggest overhaul in 25 years. The old search box is out, and now you get a smart, AI-powered interface powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash.
You can search with text, images, videos, even files, and search across active Chrome tabs.
Plus, the new conversational AI keeps context and makes supporting links more relevant.
Google AI agents and search bookings
Google is rolling out round-the-clock AI agents for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers to keep them updated on news, finance, and sports.
This summer in the US you can book local experiences and services right from Search.
Interactive visuals help make tricky topics easier to grasp.
Google Personal Intelligence supports 98 languages
Google's Personal Intelligence now works in 98 languages and connects securely with apps like Gmail, while letting you control your data.
Some advanced tools are reserved for Pro and Ultra subscribers.
All these changes mean finding info online is about to feel way more personal and seamless.