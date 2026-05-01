Google overhauls Search with Gemini 3.5 flash AI interface Technology May 20, 2026

Google just gave Search its biggest overhaul in 25 years. The old search box is out, and now you get a smart, AI-powered interface powered by Gemini 3.5 Flash.

You can search with text, images, videos, even files, and search across active Chrome tabs.

Plus, the new conversational AI keeps context and makes supporting links more relevant.