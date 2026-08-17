Google partners with 5 football giants through Gemini and Pixel
Google just announced a big partnership with five football giants (Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and PSG) to make following your favorite club a lot more interactive.
With Gemini and Pixel now the clubs' Official Consumer AI and Official Smartphone partners, fans can look forward to smarter match updates and exclusive content.
Gemini stats and Pixel candid content
Gemini AI will give you head-to-head statistics, match analysis, while Pixel will capture behind-the-scenes moments and matchday content right on your device.
The Pixel "Shot on Pixel" series will bring you closer to players with candid content from inside the clubs.
Plus, there is a push to spotlight women's football with more pitch-side coverage and official wallpapers from the partner clubs for Pixel 11 users, making sure everyone gets in on the action.