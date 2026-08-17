Google partners with 5 football giants through Gemini and Pixel

Gemini AI will give you head-to-head statistics, match analysis, while Pixel will capture behind-the-scenes moments and matchday content right on your device.

The Pixel "Shot on Pixel" series will bring you closer to players with candid content from inside the clubs.

Plus, there is a push to spotlight women's football with more pitch-side coverage and official wallpapers from the partner clubs for Pixel 11 users, making sure everyone gets in on the action.