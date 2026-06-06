Google patches 429 Chrome vulnerabilities with help from researchers
Technology
Google has rolled out updates for Chrome, patching 429 security issues, including some that could let hackers sneak into your data.
Most of these bugs were caught by Google's own team, but independent researchers also played a big role.
Teamwork really does keep the internet safer!
Google pays $209,000 and updates Chrome
To thank outside researchers, Google handed out $209,000 in rewards, with one person earning $97,000 for reporting vulnerabilities.
If you use Chrome, make sure you're on the latest version (149.0.7827.53 on Linux and 149.0.7827.53/54 on Windows/Mac) to stay protected.
And if you're on Android, look out for new privacy features like fake call detection rolling out this month!