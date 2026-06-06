Google patches 429 Chrome vulnerabilities with help from researchers

Google pays $209,000 and updates Chrome

To thank outside researchers, Google handed out $209,000 in rewards, with one person earning $97,000 for reporting vulnerabilities.

If you use Chrome, make sure you're on the latest version (149.0.7827.53 on Linux and 149.0.7827.53/54 on Windows/Mac) to stay protected.

And if you're on Android, look out for new privacy features like fake call detection rolling out this month!