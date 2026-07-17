Google pauses Gemini 3.5 Pro for months after coding shortfalls
Google is pressing pause on the launch of Gemini 3.5 Pro, its top AI model, for a few months.
The reason? Recent updates didn't meet expectations, especially in coding tasks, so Google wants more time to improve things.
This move has left some engineers frustrated and worried about losing ground to rivals like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Google integration delays rollout, Flash criticized
A big part of the delay comes from Google's complicated process of adding AI into products like Search, Maps, and YouTube, which has made progress slower than hoped.
Plus, early feedback on Gemini 3.5 Flash hasn't been great; users say it's slower and pricier than before while competitors' models are getting better at reasoning.
Google curbs Anthropic's Claude, consolidates antigravity
Even with the delay, Google is doubling down on streamlining its AI work by consolidating several of its internal AI coding tools under one platform called Google Antigravity and limiting internal use of competitor tools like Anthropic's Claude.
The goal: focus resources to get Gemini back on track.