Google pauses new Earth feature powered by Nano Banana 2
Technology
Google just hit pause on its new Earth feature that let people create AI-generated satellite images by typing prompts.
The tool, powered by Nano Banana 2 technology, launched and was pulled within hours after worries surfaced about people making misleading or fake imagery.
Researchers created fake imagery, experts warn
Researchers quickly showed the tool could make controversial images, like fake disaster sites or military areas, with no real filters.
Experts warned this could spread false visuals online and mess with trust in real map data.
Google admitted some images broke its rules and says it's working on better safeguards before bringing the feature back.