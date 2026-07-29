Google Pay India launches 'Ask Google Pay' and expands Flex
Technology
Google Pay India just dropped "Ask Google Pay," an AI-powered tool (thanks to Gemini) that gives you personalized financial tips, tracks your spending, and even lets you try out investment scenarios.
Sharath Bulusu from Google Pay says your data stays within Google Pay, not sent to external models, so privacy isn't an afterthought.
Google Pay opt-in required, Flex perks
You have to opt in before using the feature, which answers money questions with easy-to-understand charts and visuals, plus it works in 10 Indian languages (more coming soon).
On top of that, Google Pay is expanding its Flex credit card with SBI Cards: earn rewards for spending, get a 50% discount on Google One AI Plus for the first year if you're a Flex cardholder, and enjoy steady benefits even as markets change.