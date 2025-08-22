Next Article
Google Pay joins hands with L&T Finance for personal loans
Google Pay has partnered with L&T Finance to offer personal loan products to eligible users.
The goal? Make getting an unsecured loan quick and easy for consumers who prefer handling money matters digitally.
This move is all about boosting financial inclusion and bringing more people into the digital finance fold.
Making credit more accessible
Personal loans don't need collateral but usually come with higher interest rates, so being able to access them easily—and responsibly—matters.
This tie-up follows a bigger trend: more financial services are popping up inside payment apps, making credit just a tap away.
For anyone used to doing everything on their phone, this is another step toward making money management simpler and more accessible in 2025.