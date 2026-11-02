Google Pay launches AI feature to preview outfits from photos
Technology
Google Pay just dropped a new AI feature that lets you virtually try on clothes right from your phone.
All you need to do is upload a photo, and the app shows how different outfits would look on you, plus it gives personalized style suggestions.
The tech taps into a massive catalog of more than 60 billion products, so there's plenty to explore.
Google Pay try-on limited via Discover
To check out the virtual try-on, update your Google Pay app and hit the Discover icon.
Right now, it's only available for a limited group of users as part of an early test.
This launch is part of Google's bigger push into AI tools, following its recent Gemini 4 Carbon series featuring advanced cybersecurity.