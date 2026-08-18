Google pays $10 million for Spirit Airlines data for AI
Technology
Google just spent $10 million to snag a massive trove of Spirit Airlines's old data at a bankruptcy auction.
The goal? To make its AI smarter and more useful, according to Google, which said, "We acquired part of an enterprise dataset from Spirit Airlines, which can be helpful in improving our products and AI models."
Google: 3rd party will scrub records
The haul includes records on flights, revenue, employee performance, audits, pricing from over 7 billion competitor flights, plus around 7.5 billion passenger transaction records from nearly two decades of operations.
There is also software code, emails, and chat logs.
Google promises all personal information will be scrubbed by a third party before any of it is used for AI training.