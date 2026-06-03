Google pays Android developers in pilot to help train AI
Technology
Google is quietly inviting some Android developers to a content offer pilot, where they can earn extra money by sharing their app code.
The catch? That code might be used to help train and improve Google's AI tools, with developers told their contributions will make Google's products better.
Gemini trained on Play Store apps
Google wants real-world app code to make its AI, like Gemini (its answer to GitHub Copilot), smarter and more helpful for coding tasks.
By tapping into actual Play Store apps, Google hopes Gemini can give better suggestions and complete code more accurately.
Developers get paid, Google gets smarter AI, everyone wins, and it's another sign that tech companies are leaning on private data to power up their models.