Google pays Android developers in pilot to help train AI

Gemini trained on Play Store apps

Google wants real-world app code to make its AI, like Gemini (its answer to GitHub Copilot), smarter and more helpful for coding tasks.

By tapping into actual Play Store apps, Google hopes Gemini can give better suggestions and complete code more accurately.

Developers get paid, Google gets smarter AI, everyone wins, and it's another sign that tech companies are leaning on private data to power up their models.