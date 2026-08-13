Google phasing out Assistant by September 2026 amid Gemini glitches
Technology
Google is phasing out its Assistant by September 2026, so Gemini will be the only digital helper on Android.
But Gemini's been glitchy, especially in cars: think voice-calling issues and trouble playing music.
Lots of users are worried Gemini isn't up to the task of replacing the trusty Assistant.
Gemini Android Auto bugs risk distraction
Gemini's issues on Android Auto aren't just annoying; they're risky.
Without reliable hands-free calling, drivers end up fiddling with their phones, which can lead to distracted driving (a factor in 3,208 US road deaths in 2024).
Google should fix these bugs or allow us to use Assistant until Gemini actually works as promised.