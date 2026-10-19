Google Phone app beta restores Contacts tab to bottom bar
Technology
The Google Phone app beta just brought the Contacts tab back to its bottom navigation bar, making it way easier to reach your contacts without digging through menus.
This update landed on October 19, 2026, for beta users in version 243, so if you missed quick access to your friends and family, it's finally back.
Force stop required to see contacts
To see the Contacts tab, you'll need to force stop the app (yep, that old trick).
Right now, it's only rolling out on the beta version, not for everyone yet.
The Contacts tab was removed last year but returned. Brokep said, "Settings, Clear call history, and help & feedback should be moved to a regular overflow menu."
All in all, these tweaks show Google is actually listening and trying to make things smoother for users.