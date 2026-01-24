Google Phone app's new 'Keep portrait mode on calls' toggle is now live
Google just made it official: the Phone app now has a stable "Keep portrait mode on calls" toggle.
This handy feature stops your screen from flipping to landscape during calls—no more awkward sideways layouts if you tilt your phone.
It first showed up in beta last December, disappeared for tweaks, and is finally back.
How to turn it on
To get this working, force stop your Phone app.
Then head to Menu > Settings > Display options inside the app—you'll spot the new toggle there.
By default, calls will stay in portrait mode, but you can always switch it off if you prefer things old-school.
Why this matters
Before the changes in 2025, the Phone app always stuck with portrait mode during calls.
But after Google added a landscape UI that followed system auto-rotate, some users found their call screens flipping unexpectedly.
The new toggle puts you back in control—so your call layout stays steady no matter how you hold your phone.