Google Photos' new AI feature makes your outfit planning easier

Google Photos has announced a new "Wardrobe" feature, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create a digital clothing collection from your photo library. The innovative tool scans images in the app and identifies clothing items, categorizing them into sections like tops, bottoms, and accessories. This way, users can easily explore their entire wardrobe in one place and even filter for specific types of items.

Outfit coordination Mix and match clothing items to create outfits The Wardrobe feature also lets users create digital outfit combinations by mixing and matching clothing items. These combinations can be saved as moodboards for various occasions such as work, travel, or events. Users can even share their outfit ideas with others, making it easier to plan looks in advance or coordinate styles with friends.

Quick choices Virtual try-on capability A major highlight of the Wardrobe feature is its virtual try-on capability. Users can select items and see how an outfit would look before actually wearing it. This cuts down on the time spent deciding what to wear and makes for quicker choices. The tool also helps rediscover clothing items from older photos, bringing previously unused outfits back into consideration.

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